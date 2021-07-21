DeFiSocial Gaming Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00144729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,613.21 or 0.99796083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.