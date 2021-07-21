DeHive (DHV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $386,866.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $430,339.92 and $386,866.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00144796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.34 or 0.99784427 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,041 coins and its circulating supply is 825,776 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.