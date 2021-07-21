Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $331.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.