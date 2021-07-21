Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,080 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $58,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $20,814,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

DELL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.91. 5,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

