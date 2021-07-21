Dempze Nancy E Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $2,428,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,730 shares of company stock worth $79,508,573. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 199,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,184. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

