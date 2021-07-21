Dempze Nancy E Has $4.60 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 4.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $118.24. 69,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

