Dempze Nancy E Purchases 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

AMZN traded down $16.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,556.28. 98,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,398.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

