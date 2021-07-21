Dempze Nancy E Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.44. 25,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

