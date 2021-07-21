Dempze Nancy E Sells 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dempze Nancy E cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,532.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,705. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,586.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

