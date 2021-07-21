Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Shares Down 2.9%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Denka Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DENKF)

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

