Dent (DENT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.09 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Dent has a market cap of $176.97 million and approximately $27.09 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00808094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

