Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 8,503 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.73% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,505,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 480,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

