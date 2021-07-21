DerivaDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $125,372.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $66.15 million and $125,372.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00008015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00109196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00144522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,702.97 or 1.00233662 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

