Dero Hits Market Cap of $69.04 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $6.43 or 0.00019987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $69.04 million and approximately $447,268.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,171.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,971.05 or 0.06126759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.01327490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00362716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00133342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00613722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00380470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00287847 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,736,370 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

