Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

Get Derwent London alerts:

LON DLN traded up GBX 88 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,519 ($45.98). 204,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,910. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,448.76. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.