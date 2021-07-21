Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$48.10 during trading on Wednesday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.