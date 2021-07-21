Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

