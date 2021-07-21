Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 225

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNG. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 235.83 ($3.08).

Shares of MNG stock traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 223.90 ($2.93). 6,352,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,805. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.88. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

