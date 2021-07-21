Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $53.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NYSE:DXC opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

