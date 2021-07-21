Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $3.20 price target on M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

