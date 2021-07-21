Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €142.90 ($168.12). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €142.65 ($167.82), with a volume of 451,263 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion and a PE ratio of 25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €140.95.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

