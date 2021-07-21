Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on DWHHF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.