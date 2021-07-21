DeXe (DEXE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.96 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00010630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00789782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,309,157 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

