dForce Market Cap Tops $13.95 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047537 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00813490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

