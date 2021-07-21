DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $147.06 or 0.00461375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,400.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00144752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.01 or 1.00079928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

