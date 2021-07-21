Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.44 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $25.44 million and $1.90 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00141668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.62 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,805,424 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

