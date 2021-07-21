dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $0.76

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $536,738.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,953,464 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

