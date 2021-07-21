DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,809 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of DHT worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $72,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $980.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.