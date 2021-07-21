Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $189.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

