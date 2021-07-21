Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00006316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $22,245.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001754 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00091493 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,614,807 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.