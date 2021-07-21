DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR DIC opened at €14.73 ($17.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.68. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.