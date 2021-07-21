Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Down 4%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.41. 4,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 681,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,279. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

