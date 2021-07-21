Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Critical Review

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WISeKey International and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $14.78 million N/A -$28.66 million ($3.35) -2.03 Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 3.20 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.43

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WISeKey International. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WISeKey International and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

WISeKey International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.00%. Digerati Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 57.86%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure (PKI), which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service (SaaS), including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has strategic partnership agreements with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region; and CasperLabs Networks AG to provide a marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling non-fungible tokens, including artwork and luxury goods. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

