Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $314,960.14 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $314,960.14 and $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,226.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.62 or 0.06242071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.47 or 0.01345045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00366519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00134890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00614232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.00381935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00295171 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,589,358 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

