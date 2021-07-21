DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.23 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $33,614.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00609883 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 257.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,050,353,238 coins and its circulating supply is 4,903,882,605 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

