Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,140,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 282,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.