Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,937 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,937 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.35% of FutureFuel worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FF stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

