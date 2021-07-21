Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.50% of Dine Brands Global worth $38,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $19,645,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIN opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

