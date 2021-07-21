Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,974 ($38.86). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,888 ($37.73), with a volume of 261,899 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,787.50 ($36.42).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,913.55. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

