Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Shares Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 17 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.