Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $48.54 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,767 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 1.44% of Proto Labs worth $48,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000.

PRLB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. 5,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

