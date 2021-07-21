Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Lowers Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,865 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $43,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.78. 5,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $115.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other IHS Markit news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders have sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

