Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.34% of FactSet Research Systems worth $39,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $340.69. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

