Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,785 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.49% of Trex worth $52,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,703. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.16. 2,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

