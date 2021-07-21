Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 110,898 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,898 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.42% of Graco worth $50,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

