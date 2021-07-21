Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 186,597 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186,597 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.91% of Nordstrom worth $54,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

