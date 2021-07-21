Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 47,163 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,163 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.14% of Intuit worth $147,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.73. 12,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,310. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.35 and a 1-year high of $512.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.