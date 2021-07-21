Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

