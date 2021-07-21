Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS.

DFS stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

