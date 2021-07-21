Dogecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.38 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $24.60 billion and approximately $4.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00365320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,535,446,210 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

